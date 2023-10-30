Shows and movies featuring BEST Halloween costumes: Check out this cool list

Some of the best Halloween costume inspiration can come from the world of entertainment. Whether it's a character from a classic film or a favorite TV show, these costumes often leave a lasting impression. As we enter the spooky season , here's a list of some of the coolest Halloween get-ups that characters from movies and shows have rocked.

ALSO READ: Halloween 2023: Katrina Kaif to Janhvi Kapoor; here are Bollywood's standout All Hallows' Eve costumes

Cady as an Ex-Wife in Mean Girls

In the iconic high school comedy Mean Girls, Cady Heron, portrayed by Lindsay Lohan, creates an unforgettable Halloween costume that stands out in a sea of revealing outfits. Her choice is nothing short of legendary. She transforms into an "ex-wife," wearing a bridal gown with a chilling twist – a butcher knife protruding from her chest. This costume not only grabs attention but also comes with a memorable dialogue highlighting the societal norm that girls can dress however they like on Halloween, a rule that nobody seemed to inform Cady about. In a room filled with girls dressed in lingerie-like costumes, Cady's "ex-wife" ensemble sets her apart as the only one fully committed to the character.

ALSO READ: What is Halloween? From Pagan Samhain to modern traditions; All about festival's complex origins and evolution

Mean Girls squad's Halloween costumes

The Plastics from Mean Girls sure know how to make a statement. In the same Halloween scene, Regina George, Gretchen Wieners, and Karen Smith each wear unique costumes. Regina stuns as a sultry bunny (which is just a lingerie set with bunny ears on the head), Gretchen dons a skintight catsuit, and Karen turns up as a cute mouse. These costumes embody lingerie-like costumes, whose memo Cady Heron did not get.

ALSO READ: 'The calm before the storm': Heidi Klum oozes oomph as she bares it all, creating buzz for Halloween costume 2023

Ross as the Armadillo in Friends

In the beloved sitcom Friends, Ross Geller, played by David Schwimmer, takes Halloween to a whole new level in The One With The Holiday Armadillo episode. When he struggles to find a Santa suit, Ross goes the extra mile by dressing up as the Holiday Armadillo. Ross even tries to educate his son Ben on the holiday of Hanukkah as Ben is part Jewish from his father's side. Then an ironic thing happens, Chandler shows up wearing a Santa costume and it upsets Ross as his son is more interested in Santa than the Holiday Armadillo.

ALSO READ: Hailey Bieber channels Halloween vibes, honors The Flintstones with husband Justin in Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm costumes at star-studded party

Advertisement

Elle Woods as a Bunny in Legally Blonde

Reese Witherspoon's iconic character, Elle Woods, from the film Legally Blonde has another delightful Halloween costume idea. In one memorable scene, Elle attends a Halloween party dressed as a Playboy Bunny. Her pink bunny costume is instantly recognizable and adds a touch of glamour to the spooky holiday. It's a perfect choice for Elle as she's always been shown as fashion forward in the movie even with her academic background.

ALSO READ: Why did Justin Bieber attend Halloween party without wife Hailey in a snorkel and flippers costume? Here's what we know

Schmidt as Abraham Lincoln in New Girl

New Girl brings us some fantastic Halloween moments, but one standout costume comes from Schmidt, portrayed by Max Greenfield. In one episode, Schmidt goes all out as Abraham Lincoln. With a top hat, a beard, and a suit that resembles the iconic 16th president, he embodies the Halloween spirit. Schmidt's costume is a great example of how a classic figure can be a source of inspiration for a fantastic Halloween look.

These show and movie-inspired Halloween costumes remind us that Halloween is not just about spooky and scary attire; it's also an opportunity to showcase your creativity and love for pop culture. So, if you're searching for some fresh and entertaining costume ideas, take a page from these characters and let your favorite films and shows inspire your next Halloween ensemble.

ALSO READ: 8 Spooky Halloween Costumes And Accessories to Slay the Day