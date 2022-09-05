7 Shows like High School Musical Series you must see

High School Musical is the most well-known musical film to be broadcast on Disney Channel. Therefore, if you identify as a Wildcat, be sure to read these timeless works. They have amazing music and choreography, as well as romance and drama. With a pretty novel notion, "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" transported viewers to East High School, the setting of the original trilogy.

Contrary to what many of us may have believed, Disney+'s television series is not a sequel or reboot of the film series. Instead, it takes place in the made-up school where the original "High School Musical" movies were filmed. To be clear, Zac Efron is the famous actor we are familiar with and not a character in this reality. In 2019, East High School's new theatre teacher intends to create a musical adaptation of the film to honor the institution's collaboration with the hugely popular adolescent musical.

Some new characters, mostly high school students with their issues, are central to this mockumentary-style story, which also has the school's big attempt to produce the musical version in the background. After the summer break, when the two are returning to school, Ricky (played by Joshua Bassett) is shocked to learn that Nini is dating the jock, E.J. Casswell. He decides to try out for Troy Bolton, played by Zac Efron in the original film series, the lead role in the school's new musical to win her back, setting up a traditional love triangle.

Fans have once again been charmed by Disney+'s series, which features plenty of teenage drama and hormonal changes as well as nods to the original film trilogy. Here are a couple more comparable TV series you can watch if you still can't get enough of them. Several of these programs, including High School Musical, are available to stream on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

Here is the list of 8 shows like High School Musical:

7. Freaks and Geeks (1999-2000)

Freaks and Geeks will always be regarded as a tragic example of a "TV show canceled too soon." It had a cast that included James Franco, Jason Segel, and Seth Rogen, and was perhaps one of the best television shows about adolescence. It had a large ensemble cast of superbly developed characters who were able to represent the numerous elements of adolescent problems in a way that no television series has ever been able to. The show was centered around the Weir brothers, who attend the same school. The program excelled in emphasizing its supporting cast equally throughout its single season to create a diversified picture of high school. It was less melodramatic than the "High School Musical" series.

6. The Get Down (2016-2017)

This historical musical transports viewers to the late '70s with the advent of hip-hop and disco music as its main themes. It is music and teenage drama done right. The Get Down successfully captures the realism and ambiance of its era with opulent settings and stunning photography. It follows Zeke and Shaolin Fantastic as they grow close friends and pursue careers as successful musicians. In addition to typical teenage issues like micromanaging parents, gang violence and poverty also add drama to the narrative.

5. Dawson’s Creek (1998-2003)

Before the "High School Musical" series capitalized on the success of its genre, there was "Dawson's Creek," which is likely the program that started it all. The enormous success of "Dawson's Creek" changed the teen drama genre, giving puberty and adolescence an endless source of economically viable issues, from dramatized love triangles to teenage interest with sex.

4. Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997-2003)

You might be wondering why a supernatural show is on this list. But this program featured more than just a teenage girl battling nasty creatures. One of the show's main themes was its protagonist juggling her battle against evil with her high school life, which was said to be the forerunner of the golden age of television. As much a coming-of-age tale as it is a supernatural one, "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" is.

3. East Los High (2013-)

You may think of this Hulu original as the Latin American High School Musical. It follows some Latino high school students in East Los Angeles as they deal with everyday issues like drug use, peer pressure, violence, and, of course, love. The show's resemblance to "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" is increased by the central focus on the school's dance squad.

2. Riverdale (2017-)

Due to the popularity of its source material, this teen soap opera based on the Archie comics debuted with a great deal of anticipation. The show centers on some of the most well-known characters from the comic book series, namely Archie Andrews, as they deal with adolescent problems that are exacerbated as they begin to notice sinister secrets and scandals that lay beneath the surface of their community. There are also love triangles and other high school soap opera conflicts, so don't worry.

1. Glee (2009-2015)

Nothing more than "Glee" epitomizes musical and teen dramedy. It centers on a group of outcasts at a high school who start their musical ensemble. The drama concentrates on the various struggles of each of its characters, from racial difficulties to those affecting relationships, and its fundamental conflict is huge musical competitions against rival schools. The charm, upbeat musical moments, and soapy pleasures of the show have all been cited as factors in its success.

