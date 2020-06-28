'Shrek 2' director Kelly Asbury has left for heavenly abode at the age of 60years
According to a representative for Asbury, Nancy Newhouse Porter, Asbury died on Friday morning in Los Angeles following a long battle with abdominal cancer, reports variety.com.
Asbury, who started his career at Walt Disney Feature Animation in 1983, directed five animated feature films during his career -- "Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron", "Shrek 2a in 2004, which he co-directed with Conrad Vernon; "Gnomeo & Juliet" in 2011; "Smurfs: The Lost Village" in 2017; and his final directorial effort was 2019's "Ugly Dolls", for which he got stars like Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Janelle MonAie, and Blake Shelton on board.
His other work includes credits on aceThe Little Mermaid", Tim Burton's "The Nightmare Before Christmas", "James and the Giant Peach", "The Prince of Egypt", "Chicken Run", aceShrek", "Wreck-It Ralph", "Frozena and "Sherlock Gnomes".
The greatest compliment I can give to Kelly Asbury is that I admired and respected his talent so much that I trusted putting my catalogue of songs into his hands for Gnomeo & Juliet. He more than lived up to that trust, and I am so proud of the film we all created together. The words below from @davidfurnish say it all. #RIP Kelly and heartfelt condolences to Jacquie and his family. Repost @davidfurnish ・・・ Absolutely devastated that Kelly Asbury, our director of Gnomeo & Juliet, lost his battle with cancer yesterday. Kelly was one of the kindest and most creative people I ever had the joy of working with. Making an animation movie is like filling several buses with extraordinary people and driving across the globe in a giant convoy. You try to surround yourself with a terrific team because it’s an incredibly long slog with plenty of laughs, potholes and breakdowns along the road. It takes indefatigable directorial talent to drive those buses so far and for so long. Kelly was the absolute best director we could ever have wished for. He lead his team compassionately and collaboratively, and was SO talented. We’d throw story ideas around in meetings and he could sketch them up brilliantly in a matter of minutes. When we needed to try a new approach to a character’s voice, Kelly would pop into the recording studio and deliver a blisteringly genius take. He NEVER lost his enthusiasm or his belief in the film we were trying to create. He was a true partner, an absolute gentleman and so much fun. We have lost Kelly, but his bountiful spirit will live on in the magical films that he created - and the joy those cinematic love letters will continue to deliver to children of all ages everywhere. My heart and condolences go out to his beautiful wife Jacquie, his family, and the entire Gnomeo & Juliet extended family. #RIP #KellyAsbury
The Texas native was also credited as a writer in the 1991 film "Beauty and the Beast" and worked as a story artist on "Toy Story" in 1995 and both "Kung Fu Panda" and "Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa" in 2008.
"Inside Out" writer Ronnie del Carmen, who worked with Asbury on the "Prince of Egypt", paid tribute to the animator on Facebook.
He wrote: "So sorry to hear this today. Everyone loved Kelly, it's impossible to not be charmed by him or feed off of his positive energy. We worked together on 'Prince of Egypt' and when I joined Pixar stories of the great "Kell-god" was already legend. I will miss him dearly. Rest In Peace dear friend."