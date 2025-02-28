Shrek 5: Cast, Release Date, and Here’s All You Need to Know About Upcoming Highly Anticipated Installment
Read on to know major details about the upcoming installment of the beloved animated movie—Shrek 5.
It’s time for the OG Shrek fans to rejoice because a new teaser clip of Shrek’s next installment dropped, giving a peek at its views of the venture and also informing which actors have voiced the upcoming first part.
The short glimpse video of the soon-to-be-released venture was dropped on various social media platforms with the caption that read, “Far, Far Away's finest are coming.” It was also uploaded on YouTube.
As far as the cast goes, the movie features the iconic voices of the returning cast members. Mike Meyers has voiced Shrek, Cameron Diaz has returned as Fiona and Eddie Murphy has voiced the Donkey’s character. Apart from that, a new member, Zendaya, has also become a part of the venture.
In the new video, the Dinkey asks wheels the fairest of them all to a magic mirror. Then we see reel-like videos appearing in the mirror, which featured Shrek, during which the key characters join in along with Pinnochio, whose nose can be seen growing at one point. Watch the clip below:
The Shrek films have been fan-favorites and the movie has become very significant in pop culture, where many memes that induced the project’s title character are still circulated online, so it's natural to assume fans' anticipation for the upcoming 5th part.
The fans can expect to catch Shrek 5 in theaters on December 23, 2026.
Michelle Trachtenberg Dies at 39: Gossip Girl Star's Cause of Death Ruled 'Undetermined' Due to Intervention From Family