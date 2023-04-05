Shrek 5 is on cards: Myke Myers, Cameron Diaz, Eddie Murphy and the rest of the star cast to return?

Shrek, the American animated comedy film franchise is an all-time favourite of film fanatics across the globe. The Shrek movie franchise, which was launched in 2001 with its famous first part, was followed by equally popular three installments. The reports regarding a fifth installment in the film series have been doing rounds since 2018. It was also reported that the makers are planning a Shrek Reboot. However, the long wait has now come to an end, and here is the highly anticipated update on Shrek 5.

Shrek 5 is on cards

In a recent Variety cover story on the making of Super Mario Bros, Chris Meledandri, the founder and CEO of the Illuminations, confirmed that the makers are indeed planning to create a reboot version of Shrek, very soon. The Shrek team decided to reunite for a fifth installment - which will be the reboot version, following the great success of its recently released spin-off Puss In Boots: The Last Wish, which was released in 2022.

"It is not that dissimilar to the process that we went through with Mario, where you look at what the core elements are that audiences have loved, and you do your very best to honor those core elements. And then you are hard at work to build story elements and new characters that take you to brand new places," he elaborated.

Myke Myers, Cameron Diaz, Eddie Murphy to return?

Interestingly, Chris Meledandri also revealed that the makers of Shrek 5 are already in talks with the original voice cast, including Myke Myers (the voice of Shrek), Cameron Diaz (who voiced Princess Fiona), Eddie Murphy (the voice of Donkey), and others, for the project. "The original cast is a huge part of that. We anticipate the cast coming back. Talks are starting now, and every indication that we have gotten is there is tremendous enthusiasm on behalf of the actors to return," he confirmed. Interestingly, he also added that a spin-off project is on cards for the much-loved character Donkey, with Eddie Murphy reprising the role.

ALSO READ: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse New Trailer Out: Miles Morales escapes from Spider-People across universes