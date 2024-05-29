Shrinking Season 2: Everything We Know About The Returning And Joining Cast

Here’s some exciting news for the Shrinking fans! Yes, the hist Apple TV+ show is gearing up for its second season. The first season was a hit, where it delves into the lives of a team of therapists. How they tackle the challenges of treating their patients, their person lives, and more.

There’s a lot of buzz surrounding it, including when it will be released, who will return, the new stars joining the cast, and more. Want to know all of this, delve further and check out everything we know so far.

Let’s take a look at the characters reprising their roles in Shrinking Season 2.

Harrison Ford

Harrison Ford who played the character of Paul is going to reprise his role in Shrinking season 2. It’s quite surprising because this is one of the first times on TV, making it even more special for him and his fans. As a therapist, Paul plays a crucial role in the lives of his patients, offering them guidance and support.

Jessica Williams

Jessica Williams, known for her Emmy-nominated performance is back for Season 2 of Shrinking as Gaby. Gaby is filled with depth and emotion, and Williams portrays the character so well. With her return, viewers can expect Gaby to navigate through life's ups and downs.

Jason Segal will return

Jason Segal, the co-creator, writer, and executive producer of Shrinking will be returning in season 2 as Jimmy. Jimmy is the heart of the show as we see him navigating through life challenges with wit and sincerity. Segal's does an extraordinary job by both as a creative force behind the show, and being on the show.

Christa Miller

Christa Miller will also reprise her role in Season 2. She will return as Liz and will amuse us back again.

Along with them, you will also see Luke Tennie as Seab, Lukita Maxwell as Alice, Michael Urie as Brian, and Ted McGinley, returning in Season 2.

The new cast members of Shrinking 2

Adding to the excitement of the upcoming season is the guest appearance of Brett Goldstein. Yes, Brett Goldstein, who is famous for his role in Ted Lasso will make a guest appearance in the show. Although, the deets about his role are kept under wraps, stay tuned for more updates.

What to expect from Shrinking Season 2

Season 1 of Shrinking left fans on the edge of their seats but left them hungry for more. In the season 1 finale, we saw Grace, (played by Heidi Gardner) push her abusive boyfriend off a cliff. This might cause trouble for Jimmy because he once joked with Grace, about doing something like that.

Now he might be held responsible for the same, plus he missed the signs that Grace could do something like that. According to reports, season 2 will be more about criminal cases.

Shrinking Season 2’s release date hasn’t been officially announced yet. But according to reports it could potentially release around October 2024. Meanwhile, you can watch Shrinking Season 1 on Apple TV+

