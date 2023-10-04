'Shut up, just tell me': When Andrew Garfield revealed he was interrogated by Emma Stone about his role in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Marvel actors always have a hard time keeping secrets about their appearances in MCU projects. While the appearance of all three Spider-Men was a dream come true for fans, it was a daunting challenge for the actors who had to step back into the role after years away. Andrew Garfield was questioned every time after his photos from the sets were all over the internet, but he played it cool and did not really spill the beans. It was not only the world who interrogated him but also his ex-girlfriend Emma Stone , who asked about his role in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but Garfield had no other option but to lie to his former beau.

Andrew Garfield lied to Emma Stone about his return to the MCU’s Spider-Man movie

As the world knows, Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone dated for four years during the filming of The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) and its 2014 sequel, the actor had to lie about his involvement in Spider-Man: No Way Home. He appeared on Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast , where he talked about his return as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Marvel's latest offering alongside Tobey Maguire and the franchise's current heroic headliner, Tom Holland. Emma Stone kept on texting him to know whether he was playing the role or not but the actor played it naïve pretending as he did not what the actress was talking about.

"She was like, 'Shut up. Just tell me.' I'm like, 'I honestly don't know' — I kept it going, even with her," said Garfield. As the actors had to be very tight-lipped about their surprise cameos, Emma Stone, who played Gwen Stacy reacted to Garfield's lie saying, “You're a jerk."

Will Andrew Garfield return as The Amazing Spider-Man in the MCU?

Right after the cameo, there were campaigns all over the internet with the audience asking for the third Amazing Spider-Man movie. However, the third movie which was announced earlier, was scrapped owing to some uncertainties. However, there has been no confirmation of any future plans to bring back Garfield as Spider-Man for a third solo outing, Avengers: Secret Wars, or any future MCU projects.

