Sia apologises after goofing up Nicki Minaj for Cardi B

Singer Sia has apologised for confusing rapper Nicki Minaj for Cardi B on Twitter, saying that she made "a buffoon" out of herself.
8760 reads Mumbai
In a now-deleted tweet, a fan asked the "Chandelier" singer whether she would ever do a collaboration with Minaj and shared a photograph of the rapper, reports people.com.

In her reply, Sia mistook Minaj for Cardi B, writing: "I love @iamcardib and although this isn't a collaboration, I would love to COLLAB with her any day!"

Social media users noticed the mix-up and soon the hashtag #Siaisoverparty began trending. "Girl move that hair out yo face AND LOOK," one user wrote, with another said: "SIA GIRL YOU NEED TO DELETE I'M NOT PLAYING."

Initially, Sia thought that users are blaming her for starting a feud between Minaj and Cardi B, who have had a tumultuous relationship in the past.

According to social media users, Sia wrote in since-deleted tweets: "My f**k up @NickiMinaj," and "Hey @iamcardib @NICKIMINAJ you aren't thinking about a feud right now are you? We are focused on the problem of systemic racism."

In another now-deleted tweet, she wrote: "I don't give a s**t about feuds, George Floyd was f*****g murdered. Breonna Taylor. Murdered. Come on let's rise in unity. You think @iamcardib and Nikki are so petty that they would want you focusing on a silly feud instead of REAL NEWS."

The singer soon realised her goof up, and apologised.

"I totally misunderstood a tweet earlier that has resulted in me making a buffoon out of myself. Sorry @NICKIMINAJ and @iamcardib if you hear about it. Can I just like you both?," she said.

Cardi B and Minaj have not commented about the online mixup yet.

Also Read Sia reveals she adopted two 18 years old boys last year

