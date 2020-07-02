Sia becomes a grandmother after a year of adopting two boys; Says 'My youngest son just had two babies'

After adopting two 18-year-old boys in 2019, Australian singer Sia announces that she has become a grandmother. The singer also spoke about parenting adult boys.

Sia became a mother and a grandmother in the span of a year! In May, the 44-year-old singer revealed that she had adopted two boys last year when they were 18-years-old and "aging out of the foster care system." On Zane Lowe's Apple Music show this week, Sia shared that she's now a grandma. "My youngest son just had two babies," she announced. "I'm just immediately horrified. No, I'm cool. They call me 'Nana.' I'm trying to get them to call me 'Lovey,' like Kris (Jenner). I'm like, 'Call me Lovey.’"

The Australian pop star also disclosed why she decided to adopt her two sons and what a joy it has been to have them in her family. "They were aging out of the care system. They have until they are 21, but they were both 18 when I adopted them. I'm a little bit jaded now after investigating the foster system as much as I have done in the last year," she told Zane.

Sia also talked about what it's been like to parent two guys who are basically grown. "I would say, 'You could do this, or you could go back to where you came from, it's not a good life, and I'd say, 'I'm doing this because I'm your mother. I love you. I have no other agenda other than the fact that I love you. I don't want to see you in prison.'" Sia shared that both her children are in "trauma programs" and one "recently came out." "He's just blossoming and is the light of my life. I love him so much," she said of her son.

As for her youngest, Sia confided that he's still "processing" the trauma he's been through but she has high hopes from him. Sia got emotional talking about how her sons have opened her eyes to her own white privilege. "I'm embarrassed. I'm embarrassed that it took me to adopt two Black sons to really understand what they go through on a daily basis," she admitted.

