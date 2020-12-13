Sia defends FKA twigs after she filed lawsuit against Shia LaBeouf: I too have been hurt emotionally by him

Shia LaBeouf’s ex-girlfriend Sia recently opened up her relationship with the actor after Shia’s latest girlfriend FKA twigs filed a lawsuit against him for sexual battery.

Sia recently spoke out against Shia LaBeouf. The 44-year-old singer took to Twitter on Saturday night (December 12) to slam the 34-year-old actor after his ex-girlfriend FKA twigs filed a lawsuit against Shia and accused him of sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress. If you didn’t know, Shia starred alongside Maddie Zielger in the music video for Sia‘s song Elastic Heart back in 2015. “I too have been hurt emotionally by Shia, a pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single,” Sia first tweeted.

“I believe he’s very sick and have compassion for him AND his victims. Just know, if you love yourself- stay safe, stay away.” She then followed up while showing her support for FKA twigs. “Also I love you ⁦@FKAtwigs. This is very courageous and I’m very proud of you,” Sia wrote.

If you missed it, FKA twigs opened up about her ordeal of a relationship with Shia, the lawsuit accuses Shia of sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress. According to the lawsuit, just after Valentine’s Day in 2019, Shia was driving recklessly in a car with FKA twigs before removing his seatbelt and threatening to crash unless she professed her love for him. They were reportedly returning from a trip to the desert where he raged at her throughout, and once woke her up and choked her. When she begged to be let out of the car, he pulled over at a gas station and she took out her bags, but he assaulted her and threw her against the car and forced her back in, according to the suit.

The lawsuit claims that he physically, emotionally and mentally abused her many times in a relationship that lasted less than a year. It also claims that he gave her a sexually transmitted disease.

