SIA DEFENDS her portrayal of autism in upcoming movie Music: Why don’t you watch my film before you judge it?

SIA recently spoke to Variety and got candid about receiving criticism over her portrayal of autism in her upcoming movie Music. The singer also spoke about her experience working with Kate Hudson and Maddie Ziegler on the film.

Sia recently reacted to criticism of her upcoming movie. The Chandelier singer responded to some social media outcry following the release of the trailer for her upcoming movie, Music, which stars Kate Hudson and Maddie Ziegler. “I want you to work every day knowing that we’re trying to show love for all of the caregivers, and for all of the people on the autism spectrum, that this movie is for them. If we can keep our egos out of it, that would be great,” Sia said while making the film.

She called Maddie “the most professional person I’ve ever worked with” during a recent Variety interview, describing her character “non-verbal and she has a little echolalia who can repeat what you say to her, but she doesn’t generate her own language.” She also admitted she was scared to address her diagnosis directly at first “because if I made it clear [what her diagnosis was, then I might offend somebody.]”

Following the trailer’s release, Sia faced some criticism for casting non-autistic actress Maddie as a character with autism, as well as partnering with Autism Speaks, a company that has faced controversy and condemnation for alleged exploitative practices in the past. “Grrrrrrrrrr. F–kity f–k why don’t you watch my film before you judge it? FURY,” she wrote on Twitter on Friday (November 20). “I cast thirteen neuroatypical people, three trans folk, and not as f–king prostitutes or drug addicts but s as doctors, nurses and singers. F–king sad nobody’s even seen the dang movie. My heart has always been in the right place,” she wrote.

“Duh. I spent three f–king years researching, I think that’s why I’m so f–king bummed,” she said in response to being asked if she researched the autism community beforehand. “Autism speaks came on board long after the film was finished, four years in fact. I had no idea it was such a polarizing group!” she went on to explain.

