  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sia DEFENDS Johnny Depp amid his ongoing defamation suit against Amber Heard; Says ‘he is clearly the victim’

Johnny Depp recently received support from singer Sia amidst his defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard. Scroll down to see what Sia said.
9356 reads Mumbai
Sia DEFENDS Johnny Depp amid defamation suit against Amber HeardSia DEFENDS Johnny Depp amid his ongoing defamation suit against Amber Heard; Says ‘he is clearly the victim’
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sia recently spoke out with support for Johnny Depp amid his legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard, who accused him of domestic abuse. For the unversed, Johnny sued Amber for USD 50 million for defamation after she made allegations against him and referred to him as a “wife beater” in an op-ed piece written in 2018. 

 

Amber is counter-suing Johnny for USD 100 million, accusing him of “orchestrating a false and defamatory smear campaign” against her. Now, Sia says that she believes Johnny is telling the truth in this situation. She tweeted, “Just showing my public support for Johnny Depp. I mean, I’d love him to get clean and stop with the jewellery, but he is clearly the victim after hearing those tapes.”

In case you didn't know, Johnny filed a defamation lawsuit against Amber in February. In his lawsuit, Johnny said via The Sun, “Ms. Heard is not a victim of domestic abuse; she is a perpetrator. She hit, punched and kicked me. She also repeatedly and frequently threw objects into my body and head, including heavy bottles, soda cans, burning candles, television remote controls and paint thinner cans, which severely injured me.” Amber replied to the lawsuit by filing a 300-page response that detailed the alleged abuse she faced and she included photo proof of bruises and scars.

 

ALSO READ: Johnny Depp makes WILD accusations against ex Amber Heard amidst his defamation suit against The Sun

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :The Sun, Twitter, Getty Images

You may like these
Johnny Depp requests to delay his defamation suit against Amber Heard as dates clash with Fantastic Beasts 3
Amber Heard claims Johnny Depp accused her of having affairs with co stars Liam Hemsworth and Channing Tatum
Elon Musk visited Amber Heard when Johnny Depp was not at home reveals the concierge
Johnny Depp's bodyguard claims Amber Heard was 'physically abusive'; Vanessa Paradis & Winona Ryder defend him
Johnny Depp Libel Case: Actor accuses Amber Heard of punching him towards the end of their marriage
Johnny Depp ACCUSES Amber Heard of withholding rehab meds; Actress allegedly left him 'sobbing like a child'

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement