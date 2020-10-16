Sia DEFENDS Johnny Depp amid his ongoing defamation suit against Amber Heard; Says ‘he is clearly the victim’

Johnny Depp recently received support from singer Sia amidst his defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard. Scroll down to see what Sia said.

Sia recently spoke out with support for Johnny Depp amid his legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard, who accused him of domestic abuse. For the unversed, Johnny sued Amber for USD 50 million for defamation after she made allegations against him and referred to him as a “wife beater” in an op-ed piece written in 2018.

Amber is counter-suing Johnny for USD 100 million, accusing him of “orchestrating a false and defamatory smear campaign” against her. Now, Sia says that she believes Johnny is telling the truth in this situation. She tweeted, “Just showing my public support for Johnny Depp. I mean, I’d love him to get clean and stop with the jewellery, but he is clearly the victim after hearing those tapes.”

I mean, I'd love him to get clean and stop with the jewelry, but he is clearly the victim after hearing those tapes. — sia (@Sia) October 16, 2020

In case you didn't know, Johnny filed a defamation lawsuit against Amber in February. In his lawsuit, Johnny said via The Sun, “Ms. Heard is not a victim of domestic abuse; she is a perpetrator. She hit, punched and kicked me. She also repeatedly and frequently threw objects into my body and head, including heavy bottles, soda cans, burning candles, television remote controls and paint thinner cans, which severely injured me.” Amber replied to the lawsuit by filing a 300-page response that detailed the alleged abuse she faced and she included photo proof of bruises and scars.

