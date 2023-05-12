Sia gets married to boyfriend Dan Bernad in Italy; Deets inside

‘Cheap Thrills’ might be what Sia loved a few years ago, but the singer's lavish Italian wedding have proved her choices otherwise. The Australian singer-songwriter got married to her boyfriend Dan Bernad in Italy, over the weekend. A few dreamy photos of the lovely couple, from their Italian wedding, have now surfaced! Here is everything we know about the wedding.

Sia gets married to her boyfriend Dan Bernad

Sia got married to her boyfriend, Dan Bernad, in Italy on May 8. The couple had an intimate ceremony at Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana's Villa Olivetta in Portofino. The guestlist only included 6 people, including the bride and groom. The singer wore a three-quarter sleeve mermaid gown; it had a high neck and delicate button details in the front. She accompanied it with a matching sheer veil, while Dan wore a light-colored tux along with a silk cummerbund and bowtie.

The couple exchanged vows under an iron gazebo which was covered with pink, purple, white, and yellow flowers. The space had gold tables decorated with candles in glass cases atop.

Sia and Dan have kept their romance private ever since they began dating. It is unclear when the two started seeing each other. The singer shared a picture of her boyfriend on Instagram last year. She captioned the photo, "Pride forever! #lgbtqia+ #LAFC #22 also just finished my next album! A great day all round!"

Sia’s previous marriage

Sia’s first husband, filmmaker Erik Anders, revealed on Instagram that he was engaged to the singer in June 2021. Sia and Erik got married in August 2014. The ceremony took place at Sia’s Palm Springs, California home. They called it quits a few months later, in December 2021. The singer listed irreconcilable differences as a reason for the divorce. Sia’s publicist revealed that the two had split but were “dedicated to remaining friends.”

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian also happened to get married at Dolce and Gabbana's stunning Villa Olivetta in May 2022.

