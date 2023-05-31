Sia opens up about autism diagnosis two years after casting controversy around movie Music

Australian singer Sia Kate Isobelle Furler widely known as Sia shared a detail about her health condition. The singer said she received a late diagnosis of autism. Sia got candid during a conversation with Survivor Season 44 finalist Carolyn Wiger on Rob Has A Podcast.

Sia opens up about autism diagnosis

During the conversation, Sia said, “I’m on the spectrum, and I’m in recovery and whatever — there’s a lot of things.” Carolyn Wiger added that the singer is also sober. The 47-year-old singer did not reveal when she was diagnosed with the development disability which the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) said can be “detected at 18 months of age or younger.” But the singer said that it was recent.

The Unstoppable singer explained, “For 45 years, I was like … ‘I’ve got to go put my human suit on. And only in the last two years have I become fully, fully myself.” She described the feeling and said it is like playing the role of a human instead of existing as one. This joins with the practice of autistic masking.

Sia shared that she has learnt how to unapologetically accept herself of late while relating to the quirks that made Wiger one of the most beloved Survivor contestants of all time. The singer said, “Nobody can ever know and love you when you’re filled with secrets and … living in shame.” “When we finally sit in a room full of strangers and tell them our deepest, darkest, most shameful secrets, and everybody laughs along with us, and we don’t feel like pieces of trash for the first time in our lives, and we feel seen for the first time in our lives for who we actually are, and then we can start going out into the world and just operating as humans and human beings with hearts and not pretending to be anything,” added Sia.

Sia on ‘Music’ casting controversy

Sia's directorial debut film Music in 2021 faced backlash after release. She was widely criticized for her decision to cast neurotypical actor and dancer Maddie Ziegler in the lead role of Music Gamble, a teenage girl who was nonverbal as well as autistic.

However, the Grammy nominee apologized to the autism community adding a warning to the 2021 musical drama. It read, “‘Music’ in no way condones or recommends the use of restraint on autistic people. There are autistic occupational therapists that specialize in sensory processing who can be consulted to explain safe ways to provide proprioceptive, deep-pressure feedback to help with meltdown safety.”

