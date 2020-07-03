Sia recalls how she stopped Maddie Ziegler from getting on a plane with Harvey Weinstein

Maddie Ziegler starred in Sia's Chandelier music video in 2014. Sia has become a mentor, friend and protective parental figure to the now-teenage reality star.

In an interview on the Zach Sang Show, the Grammy-nominated singer Sia reflected on her relationship with Maddie Ziegler, the reality star who gained popularity after starring in Sia's Chandelier music video in 2014. Over the years—and many music videos together—Sia has become a mentor, friend and protective parental figure to the now-teenage Maddie. "As soon as I met Maddie, I felt extreme desire to protect her and I think that it was part of my own healing," Sia said during the interview.

"I felt just extreme compulsion to protect her and yet the irony is that I didn't want to be famous and I threw this child into the spotlight and she would say to me, 'Don't be silly—I was already famous and I wanted to be famous.'" As an example of her protective actions, Sia recalled, "I kept her off a plane that Harvey Weinstein tried to get her on."

"When he invited her, I told (Maddie's mom) Melissa, I just said, 'Please don't, do not do that, do not do that, do not do that.' I know that there's been times where my insight has really made a difference, like has kept her safe," Sia said. Describing herself "like a bodyguard" when Ziegler is around, Sia said "I just try to help and guide."

Harvey Weinstein, who has faced numerous allegations of sexual misconduct from many accusers, is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence after being found guilty of rape in the third degree and criminal sexual act in the first degree.

ALSO READ Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment survivors awarded USD 19 million in settlement | PINKVILLA

Share your comment ×