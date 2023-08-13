Sibling revelations in Jujutsu Kaisen: The connection between Yuji Itadori and Choso REVEALED

Ever since Jujutsu Kaisen hit the scene, fans have been itching to uncover the mystery surrounding protagonist Yuji Itadori's parentage. The manga's creator, Gege Akutami, has kept fans on their toes, dropping breadcrumbs that have led to an interesting theory linking Yuji to Cursed Womb: Death Painting Choso.

Jujutsu Kaisen long-awaited clues

When we first meet Yuji Itadori, we learn that he's been raised by his grandfather, Wasuke Itadori, after his parents' absence. The series tantalizingly delays the revelation of Yuji's parents, teasing fans throughout the story. Similarly, information about Choso's origins unfolds gradually, with his connection to ancient sorcerer Noritoshi Kamo being a key plot point.

On the Yuji side of the equation, things are equally puzzling. Born to Jin and Kaori Itadori, his parents' fate remains mysterious. It's known that Kenjaku inhabited Kaori's body at some point, but when? The consensus among fans leans towards before Yuji's birth. This speculation sparks the idea that Kenjaku's interference potentially binds Yuji and Choso in an unexpected way.

READ MORE: Jujutsu Kaisen season 2: What is Shibuya Incident Arc and how is it important? EXPLAINED

Choso's mysterious origins

Enter Choso, the intriguing character known as a Cursed Womb: Death Painting. Created by the ancient sorcerer Noritoshi Kamo, or should we say, by the puppeteer Kenjaku manipulating Kamo's body. Yes, it's as complex as it sounds! Kenjaku, also referred to as the ‘third parent’, intertwined his own blood with Choso's while he was still in the womb. This mother, with an uncanny ability to birth Cursed Spirits, bore the fascinating title of Choso’s existence.

Sibling theory decoded

While not technically related by blood, the Jujutsu Kaisen community has fervently adopted the idea that Yuji and Choso are, in some intriguing sense, siblings. Choso himself often refers to Yuji as his brother, highlighting the strong bond they share. "Brothers by circumstances, maybe not blood," suggests one fan. This relationship is beautifully underscored when Choso draws parallels between Yuji and his own flesh-and-blood siblings.

As the series unfolds, the question of how deeply this connection runs continues to be a source of excitement for fans.

ALSO READ: Jujutsu Kaisen: Is Mahito set to make an appearance in Season 2? Find out