'Sickened and disappointing!': Amber Heard fans furious as Aquaman 2 trailer doesn't feature Mera at all

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the highly anticipated sequel to the blockbuster Aquaman, has released a new trailer, generating excitement among fans. However, the spotlight shifts to the absence of Amber Heard's character, Mera, in the latest teaser. The mystery surrounding Heard's role in the film has intensified, given the legal controversies that have surrounded the actress in recent years.

Black Manta's vengeance

Aquaman 2 features Jason Momoa reprising his role as the sea-bound superhero, facing a formidable foe in the form of Black Manta, portrayed by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Black Manta's relentless pursuit to avenge his father's death adds an intense layer to the upcoming installment, promising gripping action sequences.

Amber Heard's absence sparks questions

Amber Heard's character's absence, Mera, in the new trailer has become a focal point of discussion. Fans and viewers, keen on the developments surrounding the actress, question whether her exclusion is a deliberate choice or a result of the ongoing controversies. Despite petitions and public debates, Heard remains part of the cast, leaving the trailer's omission of Mera a subject of intrigue.

Fan reaction over Amber Heard's absence in Aquaman 2 trailer

There has been a storm of reactions on X (formerly Twitter) since the release of the trailer, with fans expressing a range of emotions regarding the absence of Amber Heard's character, Mera. One user voiced deep disappointment, stating, “Really sickened & disappointing how Amber Heard’s been treated by [the filmmakers].” Another questioned the decision, pointing out the implications of Amber Heard losing a defamation case: “So because Amber Heard lost a defamation suit against someone who didn't deny abusing her, but just had a problem with that information being made public, she's now being erased from a film she has a key role in......”

One fan wrote, “The erasure of Mera is definitely gonna be a section in the framing Amber Heard documentary; that’s all I’m gonna say.” The frustration continued as fans speculated on the potential repercussions for the film's success, with one remarking, “If Aquaman turns out to be successful, they’ll say it’s because the promotion didn’t have Amber, and if it flops, they’ll put the blame on her. It’s a lose-lose game.”

Another user wrote, “Lack of Amber Heard in these trailers suck. WB are cowards.” The decision to cut Amber Heard's scenes from the trailer, as seen in the comparison with the previous one, evoked a strong response: “Putting Amber Heard in like 4 frames of the last Aquaman trailer and cutting her completely from the new one… oh, they’re making me MAD mad.”

Some fans critiqued the overall quality of the trailer, “Is it truly comical how fucking shit the Aquaman trailer looks…..like at least show me Amber Heard; otherwise, fuck off.” Others took a more critical stance, comparing the treatment of actors amidst controversy, commenting, “Warner Bros releasing The Flash despite all the controversy surrounding Ezra Miller but cutting Amber Heard out of Aquaman 2 is very sinister and weird as shit.” The final tweet took a humorous approach, questioning the film's narrative implications: “Is Aquaman a single father now? LMFAO. Are they just gonna pretend Amber Heard isn’t playing Mera?”

Director's insight on Mera's role

Director James Wan, in a September interview with EW, addressed the reduced role of Amber Heard's Mera in The Lost Kingdom. Wan clarified that the decision was not influenced by Heard's legal battles but was instead a creative choice. The director emphasized his vision for the sequel, emphasizing a bromance dynamic between Orm and Aquaman, downplaying the impact of recent events on Mera's character arc.

As the release date of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom draws closer on December 22, the absence of Amber Heard's character, Mera, in the latest trailer has stirred up curiosity and speculation among fans. The ongoing debates surrounding Heard's legal battles and public response to her casting in the movie only heighten the intrigue about Mera's character's trajectory. It remains a topic of debate whether her reduced role in the movie is a strategic decision or a direct result of external factors. As fans eagerly anticipate the film's arrival, the enigma surrounding Mera's presence or absence in the sequel adds another layer of anticipation to the cinematic experience.

