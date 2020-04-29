Sidharth Malhotra on returning to the good old days without internet

Actor Sidharth Malhotra says he loves to watch and work in action films.

Sidharth amid lockdown treated his fans to a questions and answers session by using a "would you rather" filter.

He wrote the question: Would you rather watch an action film or a horror film?

While 60 percent people replied "action", 40 percent said "horror".Sidharth answered: "Well, I love watching as well doing action films."

He then asked another question: "Would you rather have the ability to hear everyone's thoughts or be invisible?" 52 percent of Sidharth's fans said "hear thoughts" and the rest 48 percent replied saying" be invisible".

The actor said: "Ya to know what everyone is thinking about! sounds super fun!"

Would you rather live in a world with no internet or get locked in your room with a gadget, the "Student Of the Year" actor wrote.

40 percent of his fans said "no internet" but the rest 60 percent replied "All gadgets". But the "Ek Villain" star said: I actually wouldn't mind returning to those good old days and seeing what a world without internet would be like."

Recently, Sidharth featured in the remixed version of "Masakali 2.0" along with his "Marjaavaan" co-star Tara Sutaria. He is now gearing up for his next "Shershaah".

The biographical film traces the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee and army captain Vikram Batra. Sidharth has a double role in the film, as the armyman and his identical twin Vishal. Kiara Advani also features in the film, which marks the Bollywood debut of Tamil filmmaker Vishnuvardhan.

Credits :IANS

