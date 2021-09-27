Sidhartha Mallya addresses rumours of being 'rejected' for Priyanka Chopra's Quantico: I found that very funny

Vijay Mallya’s son Sidhartha Mallya has recently opened up on being allegedly ‘rejected’ for a role in Priyanka Chopra Jonas starrer Quantico. Sidhartha, 34, has taken a dig at people labelling him as ‘rejected’ and ‘failed’ and shared his take on how the industry is ‘different in the West’ compared to Bollywood.

According to Times of India, Sidhartha objected to the ‘negative terms’ that were used for him including ‘rejected’ and ‘failed.’ Opening up on his experience during the audition, Mallya said that 100 people had taken to auditioning for the role, and as he didn’t get the part, someone else did. Adding that he found the entire situation ‘very funny’, Mallya also noted that him not getting a certain role doesn’t mean he ‘failed’ or got ‘rejected.’ Further, adding about how the situations are in Hollywood, Mallya took to comparing the same with Bollywood. According to him, the West follows a ‘model’ but in India, there’s a much quicker route for people to go from zero to stardom and bag the lead roles in films.

The controversial business tycoon’s son also admitted to not being as far along in his career, as he had personally expected by now. He opened up on going to drama school and taking up auditions, and how he had quicker ways to achieve the success he had aimed for. Revealing that he had also auditioned for True Detective, Mallya said he ‘didn’t look like a gangster,’ which made him not land that part.

In other news, Sidhartha has written a new book, ‘If I’m Honest,’ where he has revealed about auditioning for different movies and series to land good roles.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra leaves husband Nick Jonas, Paris Hilton love struck over her 'Earth Dress'