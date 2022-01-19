Sidney Poitier died due to heart failure and prostate cancer, death certificate reveals

Sidney Poitier died of heart failure at his Beverly Hills residence, according to his death certificate. The iconic actor died on Thursday, January 6, at the age of 94, from cardiac failure, according to an official paperwork obtained by TMZ on Tuesday. It further stated that Poitier developed Alzheimer's dementia and prostate cancer over the years and that he will be cremated.

Poitier was regarded as a groundbreaking actor/director as well as an activist. For his work on the 1963 film Lilies of the Field, he became the first Black actor to receive the Academy Award for Best Actor in 1964, as per PEOPLE. Aside from acting, Poitier was a civil rights activist who frequently campaigned alongside his longtime friend of nearly 80 years, Harry Belafonte. They assisted in the organisation of the March on Washington and the planning of Martin Luther King Jr.'s memorial after his assassination.

Meanwhile, Sydney, one of his children, paid tribute to her late father in an emotional Instagram post last week. "There are no words for this. No real way to prepare for this. No prose beautiful enough, no speech eloquent enough to capture the essence of my dad," she wrote, adding that his accomplishments "quite literally changed the landscape for everyone who came after him." She continued, "We know how graceful and wise he was. How powerful his strength of character and moral fortitude. But what I really want people to know is how GOOD he was." Sydney said that she is grieving not only for the loss of her father, but also for the loss of her mother ""The world lost so much goodness," she says of the Lilies of the Field actor, comparing him to a lighthouse: "Warm and bright. Regardless of the storms that raged around him, he stayed firm, blazing his light."

Poitier's groundbreaking acting career included two Academy Award nominations, eleven Golden Globe nominations, two Primetime Emmy Award nominations, six BAFTA nominations, eight Laurel nominations, and one Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for his part in Lilies of the Field.