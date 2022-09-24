Sidney Twitter Review: Netizens rave about Oprah's perfect Sidney Poitier documentary

Hopes were high when Oprah Winfrey took on the boulder to produce an inspiring and honourable documentary on the legendary actor and activist Sidney Poitier. Fans were highly anticipating the release of the doc and after its official premiere on Friday, it seems Oprah did not disappoint. Alongside the talk show host, Reginald Hudlin put on the director's hat for the very important and essential piece of cinema.

Poitier's legacy although talked off but has rarely been celebrated to this magnitude with a moving and eye-opening documentary. He was not only a respected actor and filmmaker but was also an activist at the centre of Hollywood and the Civil Rights Movement in the United States of America. The documentary navigates Poitier's life and glory through candid interviews with Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Robert Redford, Lenny Kravitz, Barbra Streisand, Spike Lee and many more. Alongside Oprah, the film is also produced by Derik Murray in close collaboration with the Poitier family.