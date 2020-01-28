Sienna Miller opens up about crying while reading the script of her upcoming film ‘Wander Darkly’
Speaking in Deadline's Sundance Studio, Miller spoke about how the drama, which sees a couple forced to confront their relationship issues following a traumatic accident, provoked strong reactions in her, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
She said: "(When I first read the script) I found myself really emotional at the end, and actually, every time I went back and read the script, there were these beats, and I couldn't help but cry.
"I felt like if that was happening in a reading of a piece of material, it was something I had to do."
Miller's co-star Diego Luna admitted he had an equally strong reaction and praised the movie for talking about love and relationships in a "very smart way".
He said: "I think it's a very smart way to talk about love. I think it's really sad, but I have kids, and I don't see stories of love that I want them to see. Everything is about the immediate thing. This (relationship) is quite interesting because they're willing to look back. I don't think we do that often in life."
