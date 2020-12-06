Sienna Miller talks about the ‘public heartbreak’ she faced after Jude Law’s cheating scandal with their nanny

Sienna Miller recently got candid about the “public heartbreak” she went through after her then-fiance Jude Law cheated on her with his nanny. Scroll down to see what she said.

Sienna Miller recently opened up about the “public heartbreak” that she experienced after her then-fiance Jude Law‘s affair with his nanny became public. The actor cheated on Sienna with his children’s nanny back in 2005 and it put her in the public eye in a way she had never experienced before. When the story went public, she was starring in the play As You Like It on London’s West End. “That was one of the most challenging moments I hope I’ll ever have to experience,” Sienna said in a new interview with The Daily Beast. “Because with that level of public heartbreak, to have to get out of a bed let alone stand in front of 800 people every night, it’s just the last thing you want to do.”

“It was really hard,” she added. “And the other thing was, it was at the height of all that paparazzi madness, and in London where there was an epidemic of bad behaviour. They knew where I would be every night.”

Sienna also said that she blocked out the time period completely from her memory. “There’s a whole six weeks of that experience that I don’t remember. I have no recollection of it. People who came to see me said we had dinner, and I don’t remember. I was in so much shock over it all. And I’d really just begun. I was only 23. But if you get through that, you feel like you can get through anything,” she said.

ALSO READ: Sienna Miller loves being single for the first time in her life

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×