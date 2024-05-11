Siesta Key Star Kelsey Owens Ties The Knot With Max Strong: A Timeline Of Their Love

Kelsey Owens, the popular television personality, has tied the knot with her long-term beau Max Strong this weekend. The couple exchanged vows in the presence of their family and close friends including co-stars this weekend in a lavish beautiful ceremony in Ellijay, Georgia.

The couple shared glimpses of their special day with their fans through social media on May 4, the same day as their wedding. “Now introducing Mr. & Mrs. Strong!!! 05.04.24” they wrote in a joint post. From their first meet to their special day, let us take a look at their nearly four-year-long relationship timeline.

2017-2022: All about Kelsey Owens and Max Strong’s first meeting

In an interview with The Dipp in June 2021, the 27-year-old star shared that she met Strong, a wildlife conservationist, for the first time at Siesta Key co-star Jared Kelderman’s birthday party. They also met a few times during Owens’s tenure on the MTV show from 2017 to 2022 when Strong made a few cameos on the same.

"I met Max there and some of our other friends he was staying with, and we all kind of just hung out, went boating, and we were just friends for the most part at first, and then over time we grew into more than friends," she said.

2020: Kelsey Owens and Max Strong went public about their relationship

The couple went public with their relationship in 2020 with separate posts on their individual Instagram accounts. “Mine💚 Max, words can’t begin to express how grateful I am that you came into my life this past year. Thank you for staying by my side through all the dysfunction and accepting me for exactly who I am(even if I piss you off sometimes),” captioned Owens.

“When your guard is down and you’re just being your true authentic self, that’s when you can attract exactly what you’re looking for without even trying. Safe to say I’ve found that with this girl right here,” read Strong’s caption. He continued, “Our story is just beginning Kelsey, and I couldn’t be more excited to see where this journey takes us. Thank you for being you, you’re my person 🙏🏼.”

2023: Max Strong took Kelsey Owens completely by surprise with his proposal

In a dreamy proposal, Strong popped the question to Owens by the ocean during the sunset when they were vacationing in Mykonos, Greece. After over three years of dating, Owens announced their engagement on social media in September 2023.

“WE’RE ENGAGED BABY!!!💍🤍,” she wrote. “It’s crazy that a day I’ve dreamt about since I was a little girl has arrived. I think the younger me would be so happy to know she has a man who takes care of her, puts a smile on her face, and loves her like no one ever has before,” she added.

She further wrote about how Strong surprised her with the proposal. “Max…since the day I met you, you’ve never failed to surprise me and this day was NO different. You make my life like a fairytale so I truly thought this was just another night together shooting photos in a gorgeous location Little did I know you were about to change my life forever.”

2024: Kelsey Owens and Max Strong tied the knot

The couple shared two pictures from the wedding day, one of kissing in the aisle and the other is a close-up of their rings. Owens also shared a picture of their wedding cake, a classic white by Dolled Up Cakes, a video of their wedding reception party, and “the squad.”

In attendance at the wedding were several known faces including Madisson Hausburg, Amanda Marie Miller, Camilla Cattaneo, and Cara Geswelli, among others.

