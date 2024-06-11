Sig Hansen Opens Up About Deadliest Catch Challenges Ahead Of Season 20 Premiere; Says 'There Are Life-Threatening Situations'

The Discovery Channel's Deadliest Catch is back for its 20th season on June 11, featuring more intense stories about crab fishermen braving the Bering Sea. Captain Sig Hansen, who has been with the show since the beginning, recently spoke with Fox News Digital about the ongoing and ever-changing challenges his crew faces out there.

Consistent challenges: Weather and motivation

Sig Hansen has faced numerous challenges during his two decades on Deadliest Catch. He shares that the weather is a constant and formidable challenge. "I mean, there's always a challenge. The challenge is to succeed, right?" Hansen stated. "There are life-threatening situations – been in a few of those. I think the biggest challenge is always the weather. That's always a big one and keeping your guys motivated, that's always a big challenge."

He shared the difficulty of finding crab, recognizing that success in this endeavor requires patience and skill. "You know, and finding crab. It'll happen, it just takes time, but it'll happen. Especially if you're good and you know what you're doing."

Life-threatening situations

Hansen has been involved in a number of life-threatening situations. He recalled incidents in which the boat experienced severe icing, mechanical failures, and instability issues. "We've had events where the boat was icing down to the point where I thought there was no return," he stated. "We've had struggles with mechanical issues where, you know, we've had, like, tanks where our crab tanks either fill with water when they're not supposed to, and that creates instability on the boat. Things of that nature."

Hansen also shared his harrowing experiences witnessing other boats sink nearby. "I've seen boats literally go down. You know, eight miles away from me, and there's nothing I can do about it," he said. "You watch people and friends that you know, and you're literally in the fog. They're right over there and there's nothing I can do about it, and they're gone."

The success of 'Deadliest Catch'

Hansen reflected on the show's success, stating that its blue-collar appeal and work ethic resonate with viewers. "Number one, it's blue collar and there's a work ethic and I think people respect that," he stated. Sig Hansen believes that the show's improved photography and production quality have also contributed to its success. "My wife and I watch what they film, and she just can't believe it. She's like, 'Oh my God, I feel like I'm in it.'"

He went on to say that the show's appeal to people of all ages was important. "It's successful because it's multi-generational. Grandma, grandpa watches, grandson, granddaughter. It's just multi-generational, and I've said it before: This was not meant to be a family program."

