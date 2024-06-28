Sigourney Weaver Receives Venice Lifetime Achievement Award; DEETS

Sigourney Weaver, known for her iconic role in Alien, was awarded the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the Venice International Film Festival as per Deadline. Venice's chief Alberto Barbera praised her as an actress with few rivals.

Venice honors Sigourney Weaver with Lifetime Achievement

Barbera shared Weaver's major contributions to cinema, citing her exceptional theatrical training and ability to captivate audiences with her performance in Ridley Scott's Alien. He claimed that she soon became an emblematic figure of the 1980s.

As an authentic collaborator, she has helped James Cameron, Paul Schrader, Peter Weir, Michael Apted, Roman Polanski, Ivan Reitman, Mike Nichols, Ang Lee, and many other filmmakers succeed. Each time, she imprinted a complex personality, at times contradictory but always authentic, on her own charismatic presence.

Sigourney Weaver's reaction and career highlights

Weaver expressed her appreciation for the award, stating, "I am truly honored to receive the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement from the Biennale di Venezia." She said that to receive this award is a privilege she shares with all of the filmmakers and collaborators with whom she has worked over the years. She said she proudly accepted this award on behalf of everyone who helped bring her films to life.

Weaver first rose to prominence as Ellen Ripley in Ridley Scott's Alien, a role she reprised for James Cameron's Aliens, earning her first Academy Award nomination. She has appeared in several notable films over the years, including Gorillas in the Mist, Working Girl, and The Ice Storm. She recently reunited with Cameron for Avatar and its sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water.

Barbera praised Weaver's remarkable temperament as well as her ability to portray confident and determined women. He continued: "She has created the image of a woman who is dynamic and resolute; at the same time, with endlessly different shadings, she allows her intensely magnetic, feminine sensitivity to filter through."

Venice Film Festival details

The award is described as recognition for a star who has bridged the gap between sophisticated art-house cinema and films that engage the public in a candid and original manner, all while remaining true to herself. Last year, the award went to director Liliana Cavani and actor Tony Leung Chiu-wai.

The Venice lineup will be announced on July 23, and the 81st edition of the festival will take place from August 28 to September 7.

