Silk Live-Action: Park So Dam, Suzy suggested for Marvel's Cindy Moon by US media and internet approves

Amid talks about the Silk Live-Action series coming to life, an international outlet suggested Park So Dam and Suzy would make a great Cindy Moon.

Could Park So Dam or Suzy make a Marvel debut? Only time would tell that but it seems like fans are in favour of their MCU debuts. The discussion about the Parasite star and the Start-Up actress appearing in a Marvel project stemmed from a feature report done by a US publication. Just a few days ago, Variety reported that Marvel superhero Silk could get her own TV series soon. The character, currently owned by Sony, is also known as Cindy Moon and belongs to the Korean-American descent.

In the comics, Cindy is bit by the same radioactive spider, thus transforming her into Silk. However, unlike Spider-Man, Silk was locked up and trained by Ezekiel Sims. Like Spidey, Silk has the ability to shoot webs from her fingers. Following the news of the live-action, Screen Rant listed a number of actresses who could bring the superhero role to life. This included Spider-Man: Homecoming star Tiffany Espensen, Teen Wolf's Arden Cho and To All the Boys I've Loved Before fame Lana Condor.

However, the feature caught everyone's attention when it included Park So Dam and Suzy. Park So Dam caught the world's attention when she starred in Oscar-winning movie Parasite. "Silk could be her chance to lead a series on her own and increase her success with western audiences," the site noted. Meanwhile, while recommending Suzy, the site mentioned her impressive acting skills in South Korean movies and series that presents her as a good bet for the role.

Following the report, several fans agreed that either two of the actresses would make for a great Silk. Check out a few tweets below:

Park So Dam as Cindy Moon. Yessss pleaseee!!! — (@AIDACAROLINE) September 8, 2020

PARK SO DAM CINDY MOON GUDHSHDE YES PLEASE https://t.co/p8yLX7s0du — sophia (@goodkidpercy) September 8, 2020

suzy as cindy moon, I’m absolutely here for it — (@nuseesaw) September 8, 2020

whether Suzy will be casted as Cindy Moon or not I'm still proud of her this is a big achievement because they consider her talent for recommending her — Boss Dal Mi (@CEO_dalmi) September 8, 2020

BTS is Korea's representative for music category, if they pick Suzy to play Cindy Moon's role, there's a high chance of her to be Korea's representative for acting category. — (@sujweetie) September 8, 2020

i like both women but if suzy actually gets the role of cindy moon... it would be legendary — (@twicewol) September 8, 2020

Suzy Bae is an excellent and perfect choice! — Kris (@rxbaesuzy) September 8, 2020

And there was one who suggested it way before Screen Rant did:

Call me crazy but immediately I want Park So-dam as Cindy Moon/Silk. #ParasiteMovie — SJWJamesBond Wants Nazis Banned Agent of GIRL (@mvbrat91) April 15, 2020

Which of the two actresses would you like to see as Cindy Moon/Silk? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Fans shower Suzy with love after she joins Start Up alongside Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Seon Ho & Kang Han Na

Share your comment ×