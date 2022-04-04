Silk Sonic wins 'clean sweep' at Grammys 2022; Bruno Mars lights up a cigarette while accepting award

Silk Sonic, an R&B duo, pulled off one of their smoothest moves yet on Sunday night, winning a "clean sweep" of Grammy Awards in all four categories in which they were nominated. Anderson.Paak and Bruno Mars won awards for best R&B performance, best R&B song, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year.

However, they outscored ABBA, Olivia Rodrigo, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, and SZA, as well as Jon Batiste, Billie Eilish, Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga, Brandi Carlile, and Lil Nas X. In their acceptance speech, band member Bruno Mars expressed gratitude to the album's contributors, while co-writer Dernst Emile dedicated the honor to his recently departed mother. Meanwhile, Anderson. said while accepting Record of the Year, "We are really trying our hardest to remain humble at this point, but in the industry we call that a clean sweep." He further said, "So all the other nominees, you all know we love y'all. We love y'all. Drinks is on Silk Sonic tonight. We getting drunk. I know a lot of y'all fans might be upset, so we're gonna get out of here before the Internet get to talking."

However, Mars, who was standing in the backdrop, was even more reserved. As Anderson talked, he laughed and clapped. Then he removed a cigarette from his pocket, cupped it in his fingers, and placed it on the stage of the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, as per The Hollywood Reporter. Interestingly, The superstars also began the awards programme with a stunning rendition of their song "777." They seemed to be in good spirits the whole evening, dancing their way to the stage to claim their trophies.

Meanwhile, Mars and.Paak has 11 and four Grammys, respectively, as solo musicians. The two are now performing as part of a residency in Las Vegas.

ALSO READ:Grammys 2022 Winners List: Silk Sonic wins Song of the Year; Olivia Rodrigo wins Best New Artist