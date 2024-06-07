'Silly And Stupid': Dakota Johnson Shares Her Honest Opinion On Rules

Dakota Johnson is known for her outspoken nature, and this trait is a significant part of her personality. She is committed to her beliefs and principles, consistently staying true to herself. This characteristic is evident in her appearances on various shows and interviews, where she openly expresses her thoughts, saying what she believes needs to be said at the moment.

Additionally, a few months ago, she revealed her aversion to rigid rules, further highlighting her preference for authenticity and flexibility in her approach.

Dakota Johnson about rules

Dakota Johnson has a strong aversion to rules and regulations. She has a rebellious nature for some good reasons. Recently in her cover story with Bustle, the Fifty Shades trilogy actor said that she is inherently defiant. "If somebody tells me I can’t do something, I am shaking, even if I had no interest in doing that thing," she explained.

She also shared that what she is today, it actually began early in her life. She always found rules "ridiculous, silly, and stupid." So, from a very young age, she started to go against some socially structured norms.

However, that does not mean that she would not respect others' feelings. She listens to and respects others, but at the end of the day, she would do what her instincts ask her to do.

Advertisement

She elaborated, "I’ve always been the kind of person who’s going to do what I want to do."

Dakota places great importance on not causing harm to others. She said, "As long as I’m not hurting another human being in some way - even with my work, with agents or managers or whomever - I’ll listen to everyone and take everything very seriously and then I will do what feels really right to me."

She stays true to herself

Not only does she stay like that in her personal space, but it also extends to her professional life. She mentioned that she lacks the ability to pretend. She is so authentic, and we have witnessed her true self throughout the years.

"It’s hard for me to fake it. It’s hard for me sometimes to go along with the silliness of doing a press tour," she admitted.

Advertisement

Dakota Johnson's recent movie Am I OK? along with comedian Tig Notaro, started streaming in the US on Thursday. The movie directed by Notaro and Stephanie Allynne had its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2022 and centers on Lucy, a 32-year-old woman played by Johnson, who finds out her unsuccessful dates with men come from her being a lesbian.

ALSO READ: Dakota Johnson’s Film Am I OK? Has Strange Connection To Her Infamous Exchange With Ellen DeGeneres