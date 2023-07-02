‘Silo’ ending explained: What happened to Juliette and the mysterious figures?

Apple TV+'s post-apocalyptic drama Silo concluded its thrilling first season with a mind-bending finale that left viewers with more questions than answers. Let's dive into the major moments from the episode and unpack the shocking revelations.

Juliette uncovers shocking truth about the world outside the Silo!

In a surprising twist, it turns out that the world beyond the Silo is not as idyllic as everyone believed it to be. During her cleaning mission, our brave protagonist, Juliette, uncovers a shocking truth. Contrary to the lush and vibrant landscape displayed on the helmet screens, the outside world is nothing but a desolate nuclear wasteland.

To make matters worse, there are multiple hidden Silos buried underground, and beyond them lies a ravaged city skyline. But why the deception, you ask? Well, it seems that the fake helmet screens serve as a clever ploy to prevent those sent outside to clean from realizing the harsh reality until it's too late. Quite unsettling, isn't it?

Discover how a simple heat tape becomes deadly conspiracy in the finale

In the finale, an unexpected detail, heat tape, becomes a crucial element in the story. Walker, a keen observer, uncovers a disturbing truth - the heat tape provided to cleaners is deliberately subpar, resulting in their vulnerability to toxic elements. Armed with this knowledge, Juliette takes matters into her own hands and replaces her tape, embarking on a dangerous journey beyond the Silo. As she ventures further, Juliette unravels even more unsettling revelations.

Meet the Accidental Flamekeepers!

In a heart-wrenching scene, Gloria imparts the responsibility of being a Flamekeeper to Juliette, ensuring that the truth about civilization is preserved. Little did Juliette know that her actions would inadvertently inspire others to question Silo's reality! People like Billings, Patrick, Danny, and Walker now possess fragments of the truth, making them accidental Flamekeepers. Their awakening could spark a rebellion!

ALSO READ: Silo: Is science fiction series getting a season two? Here's everything we know about Rebecca Ferguson starrer

Robert Sims, a loyal follower, faces crossroads in the fight for truth and freedom

Robert Sims, a loyal follower of Silo protocols, suddenly finds himself questioning everything. But amidst this uncertainty, Sims could potentially become a crucial figure in the events that lie ahead. Will he have the courage to seek the truth and join the burgeoning rebellion against Bernard's oppressive regime? Only time will tell, but one thing is for sure - Sims' journey promises to be an intriguing one.

Bernard's Secret key and the unveiling of Silo's dark secrets

Bernard, the enigmatic mayor with a hidden agenda, holds a key with the number 18 on it. This likely indicates that their Silo is number 18 out of many others. But who are Bernard's superiors, and what is their ultimate goal? As Juliette probes him with questions, Bernard's reactions hint that he may not have all the answers himself.

Advertisement

The Silo finale was a roller-coaster of revelations and left us hungry for more. What will happen to Juliette and the newfound Flamekeepers? Will the rebellion gain momentum, and will the truth about the Silo's past be fully uncovered? Only time will tell as Silo leaves us on the edge of our seats, eagerly awaiting the next season.