Silo ends on an intriguing note; is there hope for humanity in Season 2?

The Apple TV+ adaptation of Hugh Howey's Silo book series, skillfully crafted by Graham Yost, has emerged as an exceptionally thrilling television production. With its captivating universe and intriguing mythos, the show has successfully brought Season 1 to a close.

Silo might not just be the only way to live?

Throughout the entire season, viewers are fully immersed in a society consumed by paranoia, constant surveillance, and the steep costs of luxury and power. The season finale brings clarity to these elements by unveiling the underlying causes behind this tense climate. The world outside the underground Silo is revealed to be an inhospitable wasteland, it enforces strict regulations, fostering a culture of secrecy.

In the season finale, our main protagonist who is rebelling against Mayor Holland is outcasted of the underground Silo. In the end, Jullite is seen gazing through her suit's filter. To her amazement, she discovers a breathtaking, green environment teeming with life and vitality. This revelation challenges Mayor Holland's belief that venturing outside the silo guarantees certain death. The viewers are left at the edge of their seats wondering if life outside of the dystopian Silo is possible.

The story of Silo

The storyline of the show follows our lead Julliete who is part of a dystopian society in the near future that thrives amidst toxicity by inhabiting a huge underground silo, descending deep into the earth for hundreds of stories. In this tightly regulated community, individuals coexist under the belief that these rules are in place to safeguard their well-being.

Silo revolves around a community that resides underground, seeking refuge in a vertical refuge to escape the hazardous conditions of the external world. The inhabitants firmly believe in that the outside world is apocalyptic, leaving the surface uninhabitable for centuries.

The ending of the Season leaves many doors open for Season 2 to explore the outside world or perhaps other Silos if there are any. Juliette, being the central character will surely want to explore what lies beyond the restrictive environment she's grown up in. Julitte who's seen her lover die in the finale, is now left with a big world to explore with nothing holding her back.

