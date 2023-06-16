Silo: Is science fiction series getting a season two? Here's everything we know about Rebecca Ferguson starrer

American science fiction dystopian series Silo is all set to release its season finale on June 30, 2023. Fans have been hoping for a season two of the show and there is finally an update about the future of the Apple TV series. Continue reading to know if the Rebecca Ferguson starrer will get a season two or if this will be the first and final season of the series.

Is Silo getting a season two?

The first season of Silo is still three episodes away from its finale and the series has already been officially renewed for season two by Apple TV. Based on the Silo novel series by Hugh Howey, the Rebecca Ferguson starrer premiered on May 5, 2023. The first season consists of 10 episodes and chronicles the lives of the last 10,000 people on Earth that live in a massive underground silo. The season two renewal news is not exactly a surprise considering the series became the number one drama series in the history of Apple TV when it premiered.

The description of the successful show reads, "In a ruined and toxic future, thousands live in a silo deep underground." It adds, "After its sheriff breaks a cardinal rule and residents die mysteriously, engineer Juliette starts to uncover shocking secrets and the truth about the silo." Even though the series was officially announced to have been renewed in June 2023, filming for the season reportedly began in April. Matt Cherniss, head of programming at AppleTV called the show an "engrossing, atmospheric, and beautifully crafted sci-fi epic."

Silo cast and more about series

"As audiences around the world have become gripped by the mysteries and conspiracies buried within this fascinating subterranean world, viewership only continues to climb, and we are so excited for more secrets of the silo to be revealed in season two," he added, as per Deadline. Apart from Ferguson, who plays engineer Juliette Nichols, the series stars Rashida Jones as Allison Becker, David Oyelowo as Holston Becker, and Common as Robert Sims.

Other cast members include Tim Robbins as Bernard Holland, Harriet Walter as Martha Walker, Avi Nash as Lukas Kyle, Rick Gomez as Patrick Kennedy, and Chinaza Uche as Paul Billings. Though it is not sure which characters will survive till the finale, Ferguson will be reprising her role in season two. The 10th episode of the currently airing season is titled Outside and will act as the season finale. Created by Graham Yost, the soundtrack of the series has been composed by Icelandic film score composer Atli Örvarsson.

