Simon Cowell Birthday Special Throwback: When X Factor Judge Revealed How Son Eric Saved Him From 'Downward Spiral'

On his birthday we reflect on one of the most touching moments delivered by Simon Cowell, the legendary X Factor and America's Got Talent judge. In an interview on The Diary of a CEO podcast, Cowell revealed how his son, Eric, saved him from a downward spiral following the death of his parents.

Simon Cowell has been a known face in the entertainment industry for decades. However, his public success masked hidden struggles that greatly hurt him.

He acknowledged that losing his parents, Julie and Eric Cowell, had a huge influence on him, particularly after his mother died in 2015. He said during the podcast interview that particularly when he lost his mum, he was on a downward spiral at that point.

He went on to tell how the grief weighed heavy on him. He said he lost everyone, he lost his parents. After the loss, Cowell found that material success no longer provided him with fulfillment. He added that what he said about the material things he has got, everything just meant nothing at that point.

After his mother died, Cowell turned to work to cope with the loss. As a well-known workaholic, he devoted himself to his career, gaining even more success in the entertainment industry.

However, the personal hole went unfilled. He said it was almost like because of the loss he had, he got to find something else to fill it and he said he decided to become a ridiculous workaholic.

Despite his professional success, Cowell said it did not bring him true satisfaction. He said he was incredibly successful, but he wasn't satisfied. He was really unhappy. His workaholic tendencies, while helpful in keeping him busy, did not address the personal grief and loss he was dealing with at the time.

In 2014, Cowell's life changed drastically after receiving a phone call from his partner, Lauren Silverman. She told him they were expecting their first child together. The news of becoming a father surprised Cowell and completely changed his perspective.

"When I got the call from Lauren, which starts, any call that starts with, ‘Are you sitting down?’ You know what’s coming next. It was like, ‘Are you sitting down?’ ‘Yes,’ ‘Well,’ and she told me," Cowell said during the interview.

The surprising news restored a feeling of purpose in his life. "Yes, it did absolutely change. It changed everything in my life. It made me happy again," he revealed.

Simon Cowell credits his son Eric for saving him from the emotional spiral he was in when his mother died. Cowell stated unequivocally that parenting had a beneficial impact on him. Eric's birth restored light to his life and helped him overcome the pain that had dragged him down for years.

