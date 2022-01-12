Simon Cowell ENGAGED to Lauren Silverman; Couple’s son Eric played special role in sweet Xmas proposal

America's Got Talent judge Simon Cowell recently had some exciting news! After dating his longtime girlfriend Lauren Silverman for over 13 years, the 62-year-old TV personality proposed to her on Christmas Eve in Barbados, and she said yes, his rep confirmed to People magazine! The couple was on a family vacation over Christmas when Simon popped the big question and the proposal was witnessed by their 7-year-old son Eric and Lauren's eldest child Adam, with whom she shares with ex-husband Andrew Silverman.

The duo’s love story has been in the making for a long time! They first met in 2004 at a resort on the Caribbean island, in July 2013, Simon revealed that they were expecting their first child together, but at the time, she was still legally married to her ex. Lauren and Andrew, a real estate mogul who had been friends with Simon, finalized their divorce that following December.

Back in 2014, Simon spoke to The Mirror and looked back at how their relationship started, he told the outlet: "It is not something I am proud of or wanted to happen in terms of hurting anyone. It just happened. You have to deal with it and man up to it. You have to accept the responsibility and the criticism. All I can say is, my advice to you is if it happens to you, you just have to deal with it a day at a time and own up to your responsibilities." At the time, Simon noted that he had become "more focused" since becoming a dad.

