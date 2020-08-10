Simon Cowell jokes about his bike accident after being hospitalised; Thanks fans for their kind messages

America’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell recently spoke out on Twitter for the first time since his recent bike accident. The icon shared a health update while joking about the recent scare. Scroll down to see his tweet.

Simon Cowell shares a health update on social media after his scary accident. The 60-year-old America’s Got Talent judge took to Twitter on Sunday evening to share a little joke after he was hospitalized for breaking his back after a bike accident. “Some good advice…If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time,” Simon tweeted. “I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages.”

In case you missed it, Simon was rushed to the hospital just a day before. It was reported that Cowell fell off of his electric bike and then had to undergo a six-hour surgery after breaking his back in multiple places. It’s also reported that surgeons had to fuse his bones and implant a rod during the operation. Simon will have to sit out of at least two live AGT episodes as he recovers from the tragic incident.

