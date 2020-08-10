  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Simon Cowell jokes about his bike accident after being hospitalised; Thanks fans for their kind messages

America’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell recently spoke out on Twitter for the first time since his recent bike accident. The icon shared a health update while joking about the recent scare. Scroll down to see his tweet.
20681 reads Mumbai Updated: August 10, 2020 07:04 pm
Simon Cowell jokes about his bike accident after being hospitalised; Thanks fans for their kind messagesSimon Cowell jokes about his bike accident after being hospitalised; Thanks fans for their kind messages

Simon Cowell shares a health update on social media after his scary accident. The 60-year-old America’s Got Talent judge took to Twitter on Sunday evening to share a little joke after he was hospitalized for breaking his back after a bike accident. “Some good advice…If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time,” Simon tweeted. “I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages.”

 

In case you missed it, Simon was rushed to the hospital just a day before. It was reported that Cowell fell off of his electric bike and then had to undergo a six-hour surgery after breaking his back in multiple places. It’s also reported that surgeons had to fuse his bones and implant a rod during the operation. Simon will have to sit out of at least two live AGT episodes as he recovers from the tragic incident.

 

ALSO READ: Simon Cowell to get surgery after being admitted in the hospital

Credits :Twitter, Getty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Kangana Ranaut on Bollywood’s hypocrisy, being her own hero, shattering labels like ‘gold digger’
Sushant Singh Rajput, Mahesh Bhatt, Bandra DCP: Here’s who Rhea Chakraborty called and how many times
Sushant Singh Rajput’s former aide: Rhea Chakraborty removed us; gave him medicines after we left
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family friend on Rhea, Siddharth Pithani, Sandeep Ssingh and missing diary pages
Sushant Singh Rajput case: ED to call Rhea Chakraborty again?
Indian Matchmaking fame Aparna Shewakramani on why she took the show, working with Sima Taparia and more
Inside Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s Haldi, Mehendi and Wedding ceremonies
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case: CBI probe to Bihar IPS Officer released
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered with his dog’s belt; he changed after Rhea entered, says ex assistant
Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawyer’s shocking revelations: How Rhea Chakraborty took complete control of his life
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All about Supreme Court’s latest orders in the case

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement