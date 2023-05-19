Simon Cowell reflects on devastating bike accident: "It happened for a reason"

Simon Cowell, the infamously critical judge of the hit NBC show America's Got Talent, experienced a life-altering accident while riding an electric bike in 2020. Despite the painful incident, Cowell believes that it happened for a reason, revealing a profound shift in his outlook on life. In an interview with TODAY's Jason Kennedy alongside fellow AGT stars Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, and Terry Crews, Cowell opened up about the transformative impact of the accident on his physical and mental well-being.

Describing his pre-accident condition, Cowell confessed, "It was painful, it wasn't great. However, I was so unfit before the accident. I didn't know how unfit I was until I had to do all this stuff afterwards." The incident served as a wake-up call, prompting Cowell to reassess his lifestyle choices and prioritize his health. Reflecting on the experience, he added, "And I'm like, 'My God.' Things like that, I believe happened for a reason."

Interestingly, Cowell's love for cycling remains undeterred, despite the accident. Determined to continue pursuing his passion, he asserted, "I'm still gonna stay on my bike. I'm obsessed with these things." At 63 years old, Cowell underwent a gruelling six-hour surgery following the accident, but he expressed gratitude for avoiding a more severe outcome. He revealed, "It could have been a lot worse. When I saw the X-ray, I really nearly smashed my spine to pieces, so I literally wouldn't have been able to walk," in an interview with "Extra" in February 2021.

Now, Cowell is ready to make his comeback on the 18th season of "America's Got Talent," marking his fourth season collaborating with Crews, Mandel, Vergara, and Klum. While Cowell made a name for himself as a no-nonsense judge of talent, he emphasized the strong bond among the "AGT" co-stars, referring to them as a family. "When we say we are a family, it does actually feel that way because we like each other," he expressed with warmth.

Fans can eagerly anticipate the premiere of the new season of "America's Got Talent" on May 30 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. The return of Cowell and the rest of the beloved gang will undoubtedly bring excitement, remarkable talent, and heartfelt moments to audiences worldwide.

