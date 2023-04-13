Simon Cowell's Death Hoax: The Music Mogul is still alive

Simon Cowell is one of the most powerful music industry figures. The news of his passing would undoubtedly travel quickly. But it looks like the new trend of declaring a person dead is happening quite often. Well, nowadays "Simon Cowell is dead" has gone popular online, and of course, all thanks to an odd death hoax.

Here is an overview of how ‘Simon Cowell’s Dead' is trending

Singer Sinitta, Simon Cowell's ex-girlfriend, received a barrage of text messages informing her that he had passed away in January 2023. The couple's relationship started in 1983 and lasted for 30 years, on and off. But after a terrible Twitter joke, Sinitta feared the worst.

"There is a terrible joke that Simon Cowell is dead," she remarked. "Simon is very much alive and well, and he is NOT dead, folks," she quoted, seeing the rumours spread about his death. Furthermore, she added, "I'm glad I can laugh about it, but you truly worried me. Even though Cowell is well and living, the false rumours have persisted online.”

And as per reports, it was stated that Simon was recently caught in 2023 recording both Britain's Got Talent season 16 and America's Got Talent season 18 which comes as a live example that he is very much alive and doing great.

The fans reaction which made them say this

The death hoax fad has been derided by fans. "Unfortunately, people start these rumours to inflict pain and upset, and it spirals," one person stated, while another one said, "Nah, but he already died eight times this year.”

Others, who obviously are not fans of the music mogul, continued to denounce the disgusting deception. One acknowledged, "I mean, I hate him too, but I'd never wish for someone's death. Ever." Another person succinctly put it all into words in a tweet that read: "I don't know why y'all press when y'all are doing this tic-tac-toe trend too when death isn't something to joke about yet y'all do it all the time so hypocritical really."

