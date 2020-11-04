Simon Pegg on Tom Cruise's deadly stunt scenes in Mission: Impossible 7: Have no idea if he’s going to survive

Simon Pegg, who stars alongside Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible 7, confessed to Conan O'Brien that when he watches his co-star perform deadly stunts, he's not sure if the 58-year-old actor is going to survive it.

Tom Cruise and jaw-dropping stunt sequences have now become synonymous, thanks to the cult Mission: Impossible franchise. Whether it be jumping off Burj Khalifa or hanging on to Airbus A400M while it's taking off, Cruise has always amped up the adrenaline rate to a notch higher with every Mission: Impossible instalment that releases. Mission: Impossible 7, for which Cruise & Co. are currently shooting in the UK, already consists of some behind-the-scenes footage of the 58-year-old actor performing a risky sequence on top of a train.

In a recent interview on Conan, Tom's Mission: Impossible 7 co-star Simon Pegg shared his bewilderment over the Top Gun: Maverick star's death-defying stunt sequences. "When you watch the movie and you see him do those stunts and it’s nail-biting and there’s a real sense of genuine kind of peril and because know that it’s him. But you know he survived because he was on Good Morning America that morning and he did some press. When we watch him do it, we have no idea if he’s going to survive. So, he rides a bike off a cliff, and everybody's just waiting for, 'Good canopy, good canopy, anybody?' Because Tom Cruise... It's terrifying," Pegg quipped to Conan O'Brien.

"He loves it. He puts in a lot of work. He trains... he literally will become the best at, you tell him something and he'll just become the best at it. And, he'll take as many hours as it takes but he won't do the stunt until he knows. I mean the prep that went into the big stunts for this film are insane," Simon teased on what to expect from Mission: Impossible 7.

Also starring Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Henry Czerny, Esai Morales, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff and Shea Whigham, Mission: Impossible 7 is being helmed by Christopher McQuarrie and is slated to release on November 19, 2021.

