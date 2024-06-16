Simone Ashley Hopes To Reprise Her Role As Kate Sharma Alongside Jonathan Bailey In Bridgerton’s Next Season: 'We Adore Our Characters...'

Simone Ashley recently revealed that she "hopes" to reprise her character as Kate Sharma in the Netfli'x regency drama Bridgerton. She was first introduced as Kate in the series season 2, alongside her co-star Jonathan Bailey, who played the role of her love interest Anthony.

The streaming platform recently released the third season, and both the actors reprised their roles. However, they hardly appeared in this latest season, as it focuses more on Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin's ( Luke Newton) love story. Read on to know further details.

Simone Ashley "hopes" to return as Kate Sharma in season 4 of Bridgerton

Simone Ashley revealed at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival press meet on June 15 that she "hopes" to return and reprise her character as Kate Sharma in Netfli'x regency drama Bridgerton. Ashley slayed on the screen when she first appeared as Kate in her enemies-to-lovers character-centric love story with co-star Jonathan Bailey's Anthony in Season 2 of Bridgerton.

Fans loved their on-screen chemistry, and they both again reprised their respective roles in the new season of the famed Netflix series. As the streaming giant recently released the final part of season 3, Ashley expressed her desire to join the cast of her series for another season.

At the press meet, per People magazine, the actress was asked if their characters would return in the upcoming season of Bridgerton, to which she replied by saying, “I really hope so.”

Simone Ashley also added that she and Jonathan Bailey "adore" their characters, Kate and Anthony, "so much." They care about their characters' relationship and what "they mean for the show." She further mentioned that they'll try their best with their schedules so they can "hopefully" return for another season.

Simone Ashley on playing Kate Sharma in Bridgerton

In a previous interview with Elle magazine, Simone had shared that she was "happy" when she got the role of Kate Sharma in Bridgerton season 2.

The actress further expressed that she felt honored to portray a "complex and beautiful" love story and to represent the Indian community, especially from a South Indian Tamil heritage perspective, noting it "was equally rewarding."

In an interview with British Vogue, Ashley gushed about her hit Netflix series. The actress revealed that the show has been a "special experience" in her career, and she loved how playing the leading character of Kate in season two allowed her to wear some of the most "beautiful couture."

All three seasons of Bridgerton are available to stream on Netflix.