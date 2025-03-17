Simone Ashley Reflects on Shooting at Real Races for F1; Says ‘It Was Kind of Like Theater’

Simone Ashley will soon be seen shifting gears. The actress is set to star in a high-octane racing drama titled F1. The Bridgerton star will share the screen space alongside Damson Idris, Javier Bardem, and Kerry Condon, as the cast has been filming at the real race locations. Moreover, the team has also been using Brad Pitt’s vehicle and touring by the side of Grand Prix races.

In conversation with Who What Wear for their cover story, the actress opened up about the excitement and the adrenaline rush she felt while filming in Abu Dhabi. The Picture This star revealed, “Obviously, with the strikes and delays, we finally wrapped in Abu Dhabi in December.”

She further revealed, “It’s been a long time, and you know, it’s Damson and Brad’s movie. I’m just so grateful that I can be part of it, and yeah, we’ve toured with the Grand Prix. We were filming at the real races.”

The British native went on to state that most of the time the cast members would have only one take to get the perfect shot. The timings on the call time would show eight to ten minutes because of the team shooting alongside the real races.

Further in her talks, Ashley continued to say, “It was amazing, the adrenaline.” She added, “It was kind of like theater. It felt so alive. You hear the crowd and the fireworks and the cars. Everything’s just so fast-paced and noisy, and we’re all together as a little unit. It was just one of the craziest things I think I’ve ever been part of.”

The actress also dropped beans over working with Brad Pitt. Ashley stated that she is grateful to have done a project alongside the Hollywood superstar.

F1 is set to hit theaters on June 27.