Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens exchange wedding vows for the second time in 2 weeks; Here's why

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens got married yet again! Yes, you read that right. The lovebirds exchanged wedding vows for the second time within two weeks of getting married. For the unversed, the 26-year-old Olympian and the 27-year-old footballer first got married on April 22, in a civil ceremony in Houston, Texas.

This time around, Simone and Jonathan tied the knot in a dreamy destination wedding in Cabo San Lucas in Mexico, on Saturday, May 6, 2023. But why did the couple choose to get married yet again? Read on to find out.

Why Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens tied the knot yet again?

According to Just Jared, Simone and Jonathan revealed that they needed to have a civil wedding before the traditional wedding, as the second one was out of the country.

Speaking about their Mexico wedding, Vogue reports that the much-in-love couple got married in front of 144 guests. Photos published by the media fashion outlet show that Simone donned a pretty white ballgown by Galia Lahav for her special day. On the other hand, Jonathan opted to wear a white suit. They reportedly exchanged wedding vows below three arches that were made of baby’s breath and white hydrangeas.

Moreover, the bridesmaids wore cream-colored gowns, whereas the groomsmen were seen donning teal-hued suits.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens’ relationship

Simone and Jonathan met on a dating app. The duo confirmed their relationship in August 2020. Since then, they share loved-up posts with each other as they treat fans to their social media PDA. Last year in February, Simone shared a slideshow of beautiful pictures from the proposal, as she announced their engagement. In the caption she wrote, “THE EASIEST YES I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ (slew of emojis)”. She also tagged Jonathan in the post.

