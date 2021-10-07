Simone Biles gushes over Taylor Swift's 'creativity & storytelling' at Gracie Awards 2021

One of the main highlights of Gracie Awards 2021 was the brief yet endearing interaction between Taylor Swift and Simone Biles. The two popular names were lauding each other and making sure they express the gratitude they have for one another in front of the audience. While presenting an award to the singer, Biles praised Swift’s ‘creativity and storytelling.’

“It is given to a woman that has made contributions to media that go above and beyond,” the Olympic gold-medalist said while presenting an award to Taylor Swift for Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions. According to Variety, via ET Canada, Biles praised how the Willow singer has always shone a spotlight on various important issues.

For the unversed, Taylor Swift had previously praised Biles for her decision to take a break due to mental health amid the 2021 Olympics. “She’s always been so raw, open and honest, and that’s one of the many things I love about Taylor,” Biles gushed about Taylor. While receiving the award, Swift too expressed her gratitude towards Biles and acknowledged the athletes’ kind words for her.

“I absolutely adore you,” Swift said, adding that Biles’ praises made her “heart skip a beat,” via Variety. From this particular interaction, the duo seemed to be lauding each other as two best friends. With Swift praising Biles during her Olympic 2021 journey, and Biles appreciating Taylor’s career and work, the pair have really made their fans happy with the brief yet jolly interaction.

Thanking her fans, Swift acknowledged how they have been the reason for her successful career. “Thank you for caring about all of this,” Swift told her fans, via Variety. “Thank you for being the reason we could all come together in this way… You made this album into what it is and you continue to blow me away all the time,” she added.

