Simone Biles just made her relationship Instagram official with THIS NFL athlete

Olympic athlete Simone Biles just revealed through Instagram that she is dating NFL player Jonathan Owens. Scroll down to see Simone’s adorable post.

Athlete Simone Biles just made her new relationship Instagram official. The 23-year-old Olympian introduced her new boyfriend--football player Jonathan Owens on Sunday, posting two photos of the pair cosying up to one another on Instagram. With a big smile on her face, Jonathan, 25, stood behind Biles with his arms around her, while in the second photo he leaned in to kiss her neck. “It’s just us,” Biles captioned the adorable photos.

The previous day, Biles also shared a short video of Owens on her Instagram Story, captioning the clip with a series of affectionate emojis. Fans began to speculate about the pair’s relationship status last month after Biles, who had recently confirmed her split from ex Stacey Ervin Jr., made a post in honour of Owens’ birthday. “Happy 25th birthday,” she wrote on her Instagram Story, alongside a photograph of Owens giving her a piggyback ride. “Hope this year brings you everything you want & more,” she wrote.

Simone had recently confirmed her split from longtime boyfriend Ervin Jr. last month in a cover story for Vogue, explaining that the pair had called it quits in March after three years of dating — which fans had suspected for months, after noticing that he did not wish her a happy birthday. "It’s hard being young and having that long of a relationship and then ending it," the four-time gold medalist said. "But it was for the best.”

Biles and Ervin Jr. went public in 2017 and frequently posted about one another on social media throughout the course of their relationship.

