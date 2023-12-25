Simone Biles responds to husband's controversial comments: 'Are Y'all Done Yet?

Simone Biles, the legendary gymnast, has a simple question the the world amid recent criticism surrounding her husband Jonathan Owens’ comments about their relationship. Despite the buzz, Biles is standing strong with a straightforward response: “Are y’all done yet?” Let’s dive into the controversy and see how the power couple is handling the noise.

Love and controversy: A peek into Simone ana Jonathan’s journey

Simon Biles and Jonathan Owens got married in April, and like any couple, they’ve faced their fair share of ups and downs. The recent storm began when Owens, a Green Bay Packers safety, candidly shared on The Pivot podcast that he initially didn’t know who Biles was when they met on a dating app.

Owens’ revelation stirred up on a social media frenzy, with many questioning how he could be unaware of Biles, a global gymnastics icon. The comment, “I always say the men are the catch,” added fuel to the fire leading to trending hashtags and even a Tik Tok trend questioning husbands about Biles. Social media platforms were ablaze with users expressing disbelief, questioning the authenticity of Ownes’ claim, and even dubbing him a “walking red flag.” The online community was poking fun at his trending status as “Mr. Biles.” Fans armed with evidence of Owens’ past Olympics-related tweets, expressed skepticism about his claim of ignorance regarding Biles’ fame.

imon’s unfazed response

In the midst of the storm, Simone Biles took to social media with a powerful message—no direct mention of the controversy but a resounding question: “Are y’all done yet?” Accompanied by a meme, Biles’ response exudes confidence and an unwavering commitment to her relationship.

Ironically, this controversy unfolds just as Simone Biles secures her third consecutive AP Female Athlete of the Year title. With a record-breaking 30 World Championship medals and unmatched Olympic success, Biles remains a force to be reckoned with in the world of gymnastics.

Closing strong: "For Life"

While the internet buzzes with opinions, Jonathan Owens, seemingly unbothered, posts photos from their wedding, captioning them with a simple, "Unbothered 😂❤️ Just know we locked in over here." Biles chimes in with a comment that echoes a sentiment of unwavering commitment, saying, "for life."

Glimpse of their love story

Behind the social media storm lies the heart-warming tale of Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles' love story. Their journey began within the digital realm, wherein they crossed paths on the dating app Raya. In a twist of fate, Owens, an NFL player, confessed to initially being unaware of Biles' iconic status in the gymnastics world. Despite this oblivious start, their connection blossomed, and the couple found themselves interested in each other. Owens, initially hesitant due to his burgeoning NFL career, discovered that love often takes unexpected turns. Fast forward to April 2023, the couple exchanged vows in a Texas courthouse, sealing their commitment in a private and intimate ceremony.

Simone Biles, undeterred by the noise, stands by her man, and the couple's love remains unshaken.



