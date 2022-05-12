A Simple Favor 2: Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively to reunite for upcoming sequel, Paul Feig to direct

A sequel to the 2018 successful mystery-comedy film A Simple Favor has been confirmed by Lionsgate and Amazon Studios. The sequel will reunite actresses Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively, as well as director Paul Feig.

A Simple Favor, based on the 2017 book of the same name, recounted the tale of a widowed single mother called Stephanie, portrayed by Kendrick. She envies her closest friend, Emily, who works as a vlogger in Connecticut (Lively). Emily is a wealthy businesswoman with a lovely family and a lavish lifestyle. However, when Emily inexplicably departs one day, Stephanie launches her own inquiry into her friend's background, uncovering a few shocks along the way.

Lionsgate had a tremendous financial success with the film, which grossed more than USD 97 million worldwide. The original film's conclusion left the door open for a possible sequel, so fans of the film will undoubtedly be thrilled to discover that one is on the way. As per Deadline, Feig will direct and produce the sequel with Laura Fischer. Jessica Sharzer will write and executive produce the film. The film will be produced by Feigco Entertainment. Lionsgate's project managers are Meredith Wieck and Scott O'Brien.

Meanwhile, Lively was most recently seen in The Rhythm Section, in which she co-starred with Jude Law. She's also scheduled to make her feature directorial debut with Seconds, an adaptation of Scott Pilgrim author Bryan Lee O'Malley's graphic book. Kendrick, best known for her part in the successful Pitch Perfect franchise, most recently appeared in the Netflix thriller Stowaway.

