'Simple Grunts Is How He Communicated': Ryan Reynolds Gets Candid About 'Complicated' Relationship With His Dad

Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield sat down for a conversation with Variety on their annual Actors on Actors segment. While discussing films, upcoming projects, and positioning in the Marvel Universe, Reynolds also got stuck up on his dad.

The actor opened up about sharing a complicated relationship with his father through the years. While talking about their parent’s contribution to their upbringing, Garfield revealed that it was his mother’s warmth and love that got him to be a better person.

As for the Deadpool & Wolverine star, the actor claimed it was his complex bonding with his dad. The father of four shared, “It was my dad, Andrew—thank you for bringing that up. Does anyone have a crude sock puppet that I can use to explain this?”

He further revealed, “My relationship with my father was very complicated. I come from a middle-class, blue-collar home, and my dad was of that generation, where he was Clint Eastwood. Simple grunts is how he communicated.”

Further in the conversation, the Green Lantern star shared that he grew more responsible towards his family after questioning himself over his dad’s relationship.

He went on to add, “People tell themselves stories, and we have some responsibility as we grow older to question that a little bit. I’ve done that a bit more in the last five years.”

Meanwhile, Reynolds has been a family man to his wife and four kids. Moreover, the actor has been close to his mother too.

