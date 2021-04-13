The Simpsons alum Hank Azaria REVEALS why he feels he needs to apologise to every Indian for voicing Apu

In a recent podcast appearance, Hank Azaria apologised for his part in "creating" and "participating" in the controversial character of Apu from The Simpsons.

It was back in February 2020 when Hank Azaria spoke candidly in an interview with The New York Times about his decision to stop voicing The Simpsons' controversial character Kwik-E-Mart manager Apu Nahasapeemapetilon. "Once I realised that that was the way this character was thought of, I just didn’t want to participate in it anymore. It just didn’t feel right," the 56-year-old actor had reasoned back then.

For the unversed, the character of Apu came under fire (example being the 2017 documentary film The Problem with Apu) for his racially stereotypical behaviour while adding to the fact that it was voiced by a Caucasian actor. Shedding light on playing Apu in The Simpsons was Hank himself during a recent appearance on Dax Shepard and Monica Padman's Armchair Expert podcast. Azaria confessed that before he stepped back from voicing Apu, he took time to learn more about what people were feeling to understand why his character is problematic, including taking several seminars, via The Hollywood Reporter. Sharing several examples of interactions he had that left a deep impact on him, Hank specifically recounted speaking at his son's school where he was talking to the Indian students because he wanted their input.

In particular, there was a 17-year-old boy who had never seen The Simpsons but was aware of what Apu meant, which was "practically a slur at this point." All the young boy knew is that is how his people are thought of and represented to many people in America. With tears in his eyes, the boy asked Azaria to relay to Hollywood writers that "what they do matters and has ramifications on people's lives." Hank stated to the boy back then that he would deliver the message.

"I really do apologise. It's important. I apologise for my part in creating that and participating in that. Part of me feels like I need to go to every single Indian person in this country and personally apologise. And sometimes I do," Azaria admitted. Hank also noted how he is now a big proponent when it comes to people of colour actually voicing characters of colour along with diversification of writers rooms.

ALSO READ: Hank Azaria REVEALS he will no longer voice Apu’s character in The Simpsons amidst racism controversy

Did you think Apu Nahasapeemapetilon from The Simpsons was a problematic character? Share your honest thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Share your comment ×