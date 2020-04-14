The Simpsons: Disney+ Hotstar to stream all 31 seasons of the iconic animated sitcom from THIS date

Disney+ Hotstar will stream all 31 seasons of the iconic animated sitcom The Simpsons. Read on to know more.

Disney+ Hotstar is all set to stream all 31 seasons of the beloved animated sitcom, The Simpsons, from April 15. In addition to the episodes, the streaming service will also release the 2007 feature-length film The Simpsons Movie and the latest short film tiled Playdate with Destiny. Disney Plus finally arrived in India earlier this month, in collaboration with Hotstar. The Simpsons, which is the longest-running sitcom in American history with a collection of over 675 episodes spanning 31 seasons, debut in 1989.

The audience in India will be able to stream the episodes of the latest season of the show on Disney+ Hotstar just minutes after the US. The series is a satirical depiction of working-class life, epitomized by the Simpson family and parodies everyday society, television, and the human condition. The show has won over a hundred awards, including the Primetime Emmy, People’s Choice and Writer’s Guild. It also holds 3 Guinness World Records. It comments on various social themes of the society and every episode will make you laugh out loud.

The show also features the famous character Apu, the Indian Kwik-E-Mart owner, voiced by Hank Azaria. In the past, the makers of The Simpsons have been criticised for being racial towards the character. In January, Hank revealed that he is officially stepping down as the voice of the controversial character. The news came about two years after Hari Kondabolu's TruTV documentary, The Problem With Apu, pointed out everything that was wrong with the stereotypical and racist portrayal of the character.

The upgraded Hotstar service features everything from our favourite Disney teenage shows to action-packed animated series. The website has a separate section for Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic content. It also lets the parents put on the kids-safe mode so that the children can only access age-appropriate content. ALSO READ: Fauda Season 3 is back with focus on innocent lives caught in the Israel and Palestine conflict

