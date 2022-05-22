Simu Liu admits shooting his upcoming movie Barbie feels like he's 'hanging out with friends'

Simu Liu, who will appear in the forthcoming romantic comedy Barbie, has described the peculiar environment on the set. Greta Gerwig directed and co-wrote the comedy, which is the first live-action version of the fashion doll brand after a succession of computer-animated, straight-to-DVD films.

The development of a Barbie film started in 2014 and has since gone through a number of directors, screenwriters, and possible performers, with the project even shifting from Sony to Warner Bros. However, the main filming finally started in March 2022, with the unveiling of Robbie's first picture as Barbie, and the film is now set to be released on July 21, 2023. However, Barbie's ensemble also includes Simu Liu, Rhea Perlman, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Issa Rae, Hari Nef, and Will Ferrell, in addition to Robbie and Gosling.

While it is unclear what roles the performers will play, it has recently been reported that the film would contain several versions of the two famous toys. Liu has now revealed more details on the ambience on the Barbie set, and it seems to be quite colourful. Simu in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, said, "The aesthetic of the movie is just so vibrant and full of life. Imagine showing up to that set every day with a bunch of friends, like, 'Great, cue the music!' We're dancing, and then you come out of a 12-hour day, and you're like, 'Did I really go to work today? Or did I just hang out with my friends?"

According to Liu's description, Barbie is an extraordinarily bright and glamorous film that seems to have all the artistic features of a musical without really being one. It also confirms Liu's prior statement that Barbie would incorporate wild dancing moments.

