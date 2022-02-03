Simu Liu ANNOUNCES his family memoir, describes his upcoming book as a 'deeply personal journey'

Looks like Simu Liu has added “author” to his resume. In his new book We Were Dreamers: An Immigrant Superhero Origin Story, the Canadian actor best known for his role as Shang-Chi in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" shares the history of his beginnings and childhood.

The star of Marvel's first Asian superhero picture made the news on Twitter and Instagram. The actor called the writing process "one of the most fulfilling experiences of my life." “I got to sit down with my parents and really absorb their story, beat for beat and chapter by chapter,” Liu explained. “I took their experiences and then combined them with my own coming-of-age journey.” However, the “Kim’s Convenience” actor says he “can’t promise that you’ll become a movie star after reading it,” however he “can guarantee that you will be moved, inspired, and a little annoyed at my gratuitous use of the oxford comma.”

In other news, Simu Liu has a new look and the actor took to Instagram to flaunt the same. Much to everyone's surprise, Simu debuted his new hairdo on Instagram as he went blonde. The actor while sharing a selfie of himself as he showed off the new hair colour, Liu mentioned in captions how his mother may not be too thrilled about it. Sharing a shirtless selfie on Instagram, Liu wrote, "sorry ma pls don’t kill me."

Meanwhile, “We Were Dreamers” will hit the bookshelves on May 3.

